New BC Ferries website coming soon

More pricing options, better mobile experience coming in the spring

BC Ferries is looking to launch a new website early next year, one that’s easier to use and has more flexible discount options.

“We’re just putting the finishing touches on it,” said Deborah Marshall, director of media relations for BC Ferries.

She said for the past several years, there are Sunrise and Sunset savings promotion, but they cannot target customers with it. Customers who drive up to the booth would get the discount automatically, but what they want is to offer customers some discounts for reservations, so fares will eventually be cheaper on some sailings if customers pre-book.

“If we can draw some traffic away to less busy sailings, that frees up space at peak time,” she said.

Customers will also be able to book travel on mobile devices as well as desktop computers.

