New connection underway in Langford between Luxton and Sooke roads

A map shows the location of a new connector between Luxton and Sooke roads. (Map courtesy of the City of Langford)

The City of Langford is building a new connection between Luxton and Sooke roads.

The new connector road is being named after a historic Langford family, the Chidlows, who owned one of the first farms in the Happy Valley area of south Langford. The Chidlow Connector will include a new signalized intersection at Sooke Road.

Once the project is completed, the existing connection between Luxton and Sooke roads will be closed to public access north of Marwood Road. Marwood Road will continue to connect to Luxton Road to allow vehicles to drive south on Luxton Road to the Chidlow Connector to reach Sooke Road.

The road’s design will accommodate deliveries to and from Slegg Lumber on Sooke Road, with the store having new access from the Chidlow Connector.

Michelle Mahovlich, director of engineering and public works for the City of Langford, said the project is part of the city’s overall transportation plan to improve connectivity in South Langford. The project is expected to be completed later this fall.

The Chidlow Connector will include two driving lanes, a middle turn lane, a sidewalk on the south side and a pedestrian crosswalk connecting the triangular lot to the north to the two lots to the south to support onsite development.

