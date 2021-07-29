A map shows the location of a new connector between Luxton and Sooke roads. (Map courtesy of the City of Langford)

A map shows the location of a new connector between Luxton and Sooke roads. (Map courtesy of the City of Langford)

New connection underway in Langford between Luxton and Sooke roads

Chidlow Connector named for pioneer farming family in area

The City of Langford is building a new connection between Luxton and Sooke roads.

The new connector road is being named after a historic Langford family, the Chidlows, who owned one of the first farms in the Happy Valley area of south Langford. The Chidlow Connector will include a new signalized intersection at Sooke Road.

Once the project is completed, the existing connection between Luxton and Sooke roads will be closed to public access north of Marwood Road. Marwood Road will continue to connect to Luxton Road to allow vehicles to drive south on Luxton Road to the Chidlow Connector to reach Sooke Road.

ALSO READ: Improvements on Millstream Road underway in Langford

The road’s design will accommodate deliveries to and from Slegg Lumber on Sooke Road, with the store having new access from the Chidlow Connector.

Michelle Mahovlich, director of engineering and public works for the City of Langford, said the project is part of the city’s overall transportation plan to improve connectivity in South Langford. The project is expected to be completed later this fall.

The Chidlow Connector will include two driving lanes, a middle turn lane, a sidewalk on the south side and a pedestrian crosswalk connecting the triangular lot to the north to the two lots to the south to support onsite development.

rick.stiebel @goldstreamgazette.com

City of Langforddevelopment

Previous story
Southern B.C. Interior cities have worst air quality in Canada
Next story
BC Ferries bracing for busy terminals over the long weekend

Just Posted

Victoria council is expected to start allowing residents to mix yard waste in with kitchen scraps in their green bins. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria expected to approve letting residents put yard waste in green bins

Marilyn Hodgson, who has organized the Terry Fox Run for Cancer Research in Central Saanich since 2015, is looking for her own replacement. (Black Press Media File)
Longtime Terry Fox Run organizer in Central Saanich stepping back

What appears to be a red-eared slider turtle, pictured here on July 23, has been seen swimming in Bowker Creek multiple times by Oak Bay residents in the last month. (Photo by Dawn Williamson)
Lone turtle spotted in Bowker Creek by Oak Bay residents

Neil Robertson started sharing his colouring when people were putting hearts in windows for the pandemic’s first responders. Now he rotates a gallery on his windows every couple of weeks. (Zoe Ducklow/New Staff)
Inspired artist brings colour to Langford neighbourhood