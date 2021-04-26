Passengers in rows nine to 15 on WestJet flight 3115 from Calgary to Victoria April 22 may have been exposed to COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

New exposure reported on flight from Calgary to Victoria

Passengers on WestJet flight 3115 April 22 may have been exposed to COVID-19

Another case of COVID-19 has been reported on a flight through the Victoria International Airport, bringing April’s total number of flight exposures to 11.

The latest case was on WestJet flight 3115 from Calgary to Victoria on April 22. On it, passengers in rows nine to 15 are the most likely to have been exposed to the virus.

All passengers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

Throughout the month so far, six of the 11 flight exposures were between Victoria and Calgary and five were between Victoria and Vancouver. April already has a record-breaking number of exposures despite the month not yet being over. Previously, November and January topped the charts with eight exposures each.

