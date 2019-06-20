An interactive map has been created to highlight dog-friendly businesses to combat the number of animals being left in hot cars during the summer. (Marysville Police Department)

New map a welcome addition for Victoria dog owners

UVic student maps out hundreds of pet-friendly locations across Greater Victoria

With the first day of summer upon us and numerous cases of animals being left in hot vehicles making headlines, a new online map is making it easier to care for your pet in the summer months.

Olga Gould, a computer science student at the University of Victoria, created an interactive dog map that outlines pet-friendly businesses, on- and off-leash areas and areas where dogs are prohibited.

READ ALSO: Victoria police called after lethargic dog found in car on 26 C day

The Victoria Dog Map uses icons such as a brown dog to indicate businesses that allow on-leash dogs indoors, red flags showing where dogs are not allowed at any time and green flags or green areas to show leash-optional areas.

The map covers most of the municipalities in Greater Victoria with 560 businesses placed on the map.

READ ALSO: Leaving dog in hot car can result in $75,000 fine, prohibition from owning animals, prison

According to Eileen Drever, senior officer for protection and stakeholders at the BCSPCA, the maximum penalty for someone who leaves a dog in a car is a fine up to $75,000 under the Prevention of Cruelty Animals Act, along with prohibition of owning animals and prison time, adding that charges can be laid through the Criminal Code as well.

In 2018 the B.C. SPCA received over 800 calls about dogs left in hot cars.


