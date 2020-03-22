Nicholas and Stewart Jensen hold the new memorial plaque honouring their father, Nils, that will be affixed to the M’akhotso sculpture in front of Monterey Recreation Centre in Oak Bay. (Jensen Family Photo)

New scholarship created in former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen’s honour

Family, community partner to create scholarship and plaque on memorial

The family of the late Nils Jensen are proud to have funded the final piece for the M’akhotso (Mother of Peace) sculpture purchased in his honour outside Monterey Recreation Centre.

Jensen died April 7, 2019 due to cancer. On July 26, which would have been his 70th birthday, the community gathered to honour Jensen with the M’akhotso sculpture by Linda Lindsay. Jensen cherished the sculpture, which was part of the Arts Alive initiative he helped create. It sits in perpetuity at the south end of the Monterey Centre parking lot, next to the rain garden he championed.

One thing that was missing from the sculpture was a plaque in Jensen’s name, until now.

A bronze plaque is ready and will be attached to the M’akhotso sculpture for the anniversary of Jensen’s death, April 7.

Jensen was an exemplary community member, working as a Crown prosecutor, an instructor at the University of Victoria and volunteering as a youth coach, while also serving as councillor from 1996 to 2011 and mayor from 2011 to 2018, 22 years in total.

The family, with the help of the community, have also announced a memorial scholarship in Jensen’s name for Oak Bay High.

“We are honoured by the outpouring of community love and support for Nils and wish to announce a family-funded scholarship in his name at Oak Bay High,” said Jean Thompson, his wife. “The scholarship will be given out annually, with the first recipient being selected for this school year.”

The scholarship is for a graduating student applying to a post-secondary educational institution. Interested students should contact Scott Alexander at Oak Bay High for more information.

“Thanks to Michelle Kirby for her help with M’akhotoso project and Rod Sim for his support championing the scholarship,” Thompson said.

