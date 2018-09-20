A CRD map shows Matthews Point Regional Park on Galiano Island. (Captial Regional District photo)

New trails coming to Matthews Point Regional Park

Capital Regional District announced its 15-year plan for the park

The Capital Regional District is ready to blaze new trails in Matthews Point Regional Park on Galiano Island.

On Sept. 19, the Capital Regional District (CRD) board announced its management plan for the next 15 years of conservation, operations, development and the park’s use.

Until now, Matthews Point Regional Park didn’t have official trails or facilities. Informal paths worn over time could be used to explore the 25-hectare park on the southern tip off Galiano Island, offering views of Active Pass and part of the Coastal Douglas-fir ecosystem.

READ MORE: CRD is asking you for answers to some big questions about regional parks

New objectives outlined in the plan include removing buildings left behind by the former landowner, developing hiking-only trails to Bluff Park and Matthews Shore Access Trail and better defining which trails to follow. An information booth, some parking, a bike rack and toilet will also be added to the entrance.

“A desire to keep the park natural, with limited development and facilities, was a strong theme heard throughout the public engagement process and that is reflected in the plan,” the press release said.

In a press release, CRD thanks the public and First Nations partners for their input. The process to create the plan began in Oct.2017 and included two public engagement events. Actually putting the plan into place will happen in the next few years, the CRD website said.

READ MORE: CRD tightens leash on dog walkers

Previous story
MISSING: 26-year old Victoria man Gregory Partington
Next story
Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

Just Posted

Province now allowing tent city campers to stay at Goldstream Park

Contrary to earlier reports, Ministry of Environment says there is no hard deadline for campers to leave, park open to public

Saanich offers land for housing for the homeless

Unclear many units of supportive housing the province will build in Saanich

MISSING: 26-year old Victoria man Gregory Partington

Partington was last see on September 19

B.C. seniors use antipsychotics more than any other province

One out of four residents is receiving antipsychotics without a supporting diagnosis

Rain and high winds to hit Vancouver Island this afternoon

Thursday and Friday to see downpour of 20 to 50mm and high winds on Vancouver Island

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Drivers warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

GOP pushing forward for Kavanaugh, accuser wants ‘fairness’

Kavanaugh has denied al allegations of sexual misconduct

Authorities should avoid harsh response to new homeless camp in Saanich

Unfortunately, authorities appear less tolerant towards the newest homeless camp in Saanich.

Former VP of lululemon joins B.C. cannabis cultivation facility

Kerry Biggs will be the Chief Financial Officer of True Leaf, in Lumby

Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

People on opioid agonist treatment face lower risks of overdosing, BC Centre on Substance Use says

New trails coming to Matthews Point Regional Park

Capital Regional District announced its 15-year plan for the park

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

Most Read