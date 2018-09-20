New trails coming to Matthews Point Regional Park

The Capital Regional District is ready to blaze new trails in Matthews Point Regional Park on Galiano Island.

On Sept. 19, the Capital Regional District (CRD) board announced its management plan for the next 15 years of conservation, operations, development and the park’s use.

Until now, Matthews Point Regional Park didn’t have official trails or facilities. Informal paths worn over time could be used to explore the 25-hectare park on the southern tip off Galiano Island, offering views of Active Pass and part of the Coastal Douglas-fir ecosystem.

New objectives outlined in the plan include removing buildings left behind by the former landowner, developing hiking-only trails to Bluff Park and Matthews Shore Access Trail and better defining which trails to follow. An information booth, some parking, a bike rack and toilet will also be added to the entrance.

“A desire to keep the park natural, with limited development and facilities, was a strong theme heard throughout the public engagement process and that is reflected in the plan,” the press release said.

In a press release, CRD thanks the public and First Nations partners for their input. The process to create the plan began in Oct.2017 and included two public engagement events. Actually putting the plan into place will happen in the next few years, the CRD website said.