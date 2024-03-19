Next Oak Bay police chief is the 1st woman in the role for Greater Victoria

Deputy Chief Julie Chanin takes helm June 1

Oak Bay’s first female deputy chief will claim the same title in the chief constable position when she takes the lead June 1.

Deputy Chief Julie Chanin will become chief constable effective June 1, the day after the current chief retires.

The police board, chaired by Mayor Kevin Murdoch, is thrilled to have Chanin take on the role, he said in a news release.

“Deputy Chanin has continuously demonstrated her technical knowledge, progressive leadership, and dedication to the community. Her passion and expertise in community policing is seen daily in her strong relationships with the residents and businesses in Oak Bay. Trust is such an integral part of successful community policing, and DCC Chanin has earned the trust of the board, the department, and the broader community we serve,” Murdoch said.

A 24-year veteran of policing, Chanin joined the Oak Bay department from the West Shore RCMP in 2011 and in the next 13 years progressed through constable, acting sergeant and sergeant before becoming deputy chief in 2022.

She became the first deputy chief constable in Greater Victoria.

“The Oak Bay Police Department has a long history of community policing and I look forward to continuing the work of so many in making Oak Bay a safer community, together,” Chanin said. “I am honoured to begin my role as chief constable and fortunate to have a dedicated team of police officers, staff and volunteers all committed to serving the community of Oak Bay.”

Chief Constable Mark Fisher officially retires May 31.

