The Vancouver Street Bike Lanes are proposed to run from Bay Street to Park Boulevard. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)

Next phases of Victoria bike lanes coming up for discussion

Vancouver Street, Harbour Road and a Hillside-Quadra connector next in line

Victoria City staff are putting forward recommendations to approve the next phases of Victoria’s All Access and Abilities (AAA) bike network.

After months of consultation and study, the next phases on Vancouver Street, Harbour Road and the Hillside-Quadra Corridor are ready for discussion by council.

“When complete, the routes will establish significant links in the existing network, add approximately 5.5 km of AAA routes and establish connections to the Galloping Goose Trail,” the report reads. It continues with details for the three different segments:

Vancouver Street Bike Lanes

The Vancouver leg is proposed to run from Bay Street down to Park Boulevard, where it will connect with an existing bike lane on Camas Circle and connect with a future bike lane on Dallas Road.

The 3.3 km-long stretch would include 2 km of shared road facilities, where cyclists will ride in a painted lane, and 1.3 km of one-way protected bike lanes. The protected bike lanes will run from Balmoral Road to Meares Street.

ALSO READ: Wharf Street bike lane, pedestrian scramble set to open Thursday

Installation of these lanes will also introduce six new traffic diversions, two new pedestrian plazas, up to 12 new trees and up to 33 parking spots. This is calculated by noting the 69 new parking stalls over the total route, and subtracting the loss of 36 in the section with the protected bike lanes.

Designs show that through-traffic of vehicles, with the exception of emergency vehicles, would be stopped at McClure Street after the installation of curbs and trees.

Early renditions show changes at McClure Street as part of the construction of the Vancouver Street bike lanes. (File contributed/City of Victoria)E

Large changes will also need to be made at Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street. Staff have looked at closing off the intersection to north and southbound traffic altogether, or only to northbound traffic. Staff are recommending the second option, which would divert vehicle traffic to other roads.

Harbour Road Bike Lanes

Bike lanes on Harbour Road would run from the Johnson Street Bridge up to the Galloping Goose. It is a short, 490m corridor which will include a two-way protected bike lane and one new mid-block crosswalk.

Hillside-Quadra Connector

The Hillside-Quadra connector will extend north from Bay Street, where the Vancouver bike lane takes a sharp bend, and extend up to Tolmie Avenue.

The route will be a shared facility with paint markings, speed reductions and other infrastructural upgrades put in place to slow down traffic.

In early renditions of the plan, a route up Graham and Fifth streets had part of the bike path go up a cul-de-sac and through an area currently used as a footpath between playgrounds at Quadra Elementary School.

READ MORE: Upcoming bike lane to run through Quadra Elementary School playground

Residents and stakeholders strongly opposed this idea, citing safety concerns for children.

While staff report that the Graham-Fifth streets option is still viable, additional studies into safety would increase costs and extend timelines.

Instead, they recommended an alternative alignment moving one block over, going up Graham and Jackson streets instead. This would require road crossing upgrades at Hillside Avenue, and the installation of a new crosswalk at Finlayson Street. Construction on this would likely begin in late 2019.

City staff also recommend pursuing a partnership with the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) to install a covered bike shelter at Quadra Elementary School.

All of these discussions will come to a committee of the whole meeting on Thursday, Aug. 8.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Women and girls offered free day trip on navy warship
Next story
Woman files suit on behalf of Canadians affected by Capital One data breach

Just Posted

Next phases of Victoria bike lanes coming up for discussion

Vancouver Street, Harbour Road and a Hillside-Quadra connector next in line

Water airports in Canada currently lack consistent safety certification

An amendment put forward by Transport Canada aims to remedy operational inconsistencies

Langford backyard party raises $87,000 for Island cancer patients

Rock 4 A Reason a fundraising hit for BC Cancer Foundation

800 regulars frequent the Garry Oak Cafe

Specialists host Garry oak bug seminar, activity in Uplands Park

UPDATE: One man taken to hospital following shooting on Bay Street

The Bay Street area between Forbes and Victor streets was closed off Tuesday afternoon

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Woman files suit on behalf of Canadians affected by Capital One data breach

Suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marijuana plants after Mountie on a day off spots something out of place

Most Read