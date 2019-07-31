Wharf Street bike lane, pedestrian scramble set to open Thursday

A large portion of the Wharf Street bike lane will open Thursday with the rest opening in two weeks

A portion of the Wharf Street bike lane will open on Thursday morning (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

The first section of the Wharf Street bike lanes are set to open on Thursday morning.

The portion running along Wharf Street between the Johnson Street Bridge and Fort Street will be opening along with the new pedestrian scramble crosswalk in front of the Victoria Visitor Centre.

The next section of the bike lane running from Fort to Government Streets will open on Aug. 8, while the section from Government to Douglas Streets are set to open on Aug. 15.

The opening comes after months of construction, painting, infrastructure updates and and even the removal of a contentious tree at the Government-Wharf-Humboldt intersection.

“We’re opening ahead of schedule and under budget, and you don’t hear that all that often,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. “I think they’re becoming more of a mainstream transportation choice, we’ve had almost 1 million riders on the Pandora bike lanes since they opened two years ago. “

No official opening ceremony will happen for these bike lanes, so riders are welcome to go on in the morning.

Final dates for the opening of the Humboldt portion of the bike lanes have not been finalized because underground infrastructural updates are still ongoing. Helps said, however, that she hopes it will open around September.

