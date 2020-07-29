Campfires, beach fires and backyard burnings are no longer allowed in the District of Sooke, due to the fire rating reaching ‘Extreme’ on Tuesday, July 28. (Black Press file photo).

No campfires: Sooke raises fire danger rating to ‘Extreme’

Propane fire rings still allowed

Put your marshmallows back in the cupboard and forget about roasting a hot dog, the District of Sooke has banned campfires, beach fires and backyard burning until further notice.

The fire danger rating within the Sooke area is at extreme. The rating shot up from moderate to high on Friday and to its current level after a sunny weekend that saw a high of 26 C Sunday.

“We’ve been fortunate enough that there hasn’t been a significant fire in Sooke this summer,” said Sooke Deputy Fire Chief Matt Barney.

“But we’re exceptionally dry for this time of the year, as dry as July 2017. If this is what’s leading us into August, then that’s an issue.”

Notably, the 2017 wildfire season in B.C. burned through 1.2 million hectares of land.

Barney said the worst fire they’ve seen so far this year in Greater Victoria had been the Mill Hill fire, which burned through only 1.5 hectares in View Royal and Langford in mid-July. The July 21 fire is believed to be human-caused.

Propane fire rings are still allowed. Anything that creates a spark or is wood-burning isn’t allowed, Barney said. Those caught breaking the bans will receive a fine of $200.

READ MORE: Sooke Fire chief urges caution as the weather heats up

ALSO READ: John Arnett, former Mirror publisher, dies

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Just Posted

Mill Hill brush fire officially out

Fire burned 1.9 hectares between Langford and View Royal over the last week

Late-night brawl downtown Victoria lands four youths in custody

Police ay one youth kicked and spat on an officer in ‘chaotic scene’

Having a U.S. license plate is not a crime, police say

Residents called Oak Bay Police about U.S. visitors

Burritos, miso soup and key lime pie among top 10 ordered foods in B.C.

DoorDash trend report shows popular eating habits of B.C. residents

No campfires: Sooke raises fire danger rating to ‘Extreme’

Propane fire rings still allowed

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Good Samaritan recalls diving in to try to rescue young man who drowned at B.C. lake

Experienced spearfisher who dove into the water found and recovered the body of Manpreet Singh

Guns and military-grade munitions found in home after assault suspect arrested in Nanaimo

37-year-old man arrested after alleged assault with a weapon Tuesday

Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Environment Canada predicting some cities likely to reach 40 C this afternoon

B.C. Greens nix NDP’s change to private power production

Two MLAs also stalled detaining overdosed teens

SPCA investigating after ‘emaciated’ moose euthanized at B.C. zoo

‘Family fun is no excuse for animal abuse,’ zoo protestors repeated during a Sunday rally at zoo

Federal government announces $3 million to support B.C. tech companies

The money is part of the $304-million Regional Relief and Recovery Fund for Western businesses

Lack of bees, pollination limiting crop yields across U.S., B.C., study finds

Blueberry crops in B.C. were among those most affected by limited pollination

Most Read