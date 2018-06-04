No one hurt in gas leak in Sidney Monday morning

Sidney Fire and Fortis Gas responded to a gas leak Monday morning on Shoreacres Road, off Third Street. There were no injuries and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

No one was injured Monday morning when workers reportedly struck a gas line at a home on Shoreacres Road in Sidney.

Sidney Fire responded to the incident and checked nearby homes. Fire Chief Brett Mikkelsen said landscapers hit the line in front of a home’s garage while doing some work. No one was home at that house at the time and Mikkelsen said only a couple of nearby houses were occupied at the time. Residents were asked to evacuate their houses as a precaution.

Fortis Gas was called and responded quickly to shut off the gas, to facilitate repairs to the line.