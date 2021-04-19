Concerns about the safety of cyclists and other active transportation users like equestrians initially prompted North Saanich staff to draft plans that would have turned Tatlow Road into a single lane, two-way road. But the idea won’t appear in the final draft of the municipality’s active transportation plan following public opposition. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Concerns about the safety of cyclists and other active transportation users like equestrians initially prompted North Saanich staff to draft plans that would have turned Tatlow Road into a single lane, two-way road. But the idea won’t appear in the final draft of the municipality’s active transportation plan following public opposition. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

North Saanich council signals green light for active transportation plan

Draft underwent changes last month, including decision to drop advisory bike lanes for Tatlow Road

North Saanich council signalled its support for the municipality’s active transportation plan, but not before cutting out plans to calm traffic on Tatlow Road.

Council, meeting as committee of the whole, voted unanimously to endorse the proposed transportation plan and direct staff to make seven revisions (with sub-revisions) to the plan.

Changes include cancelling a traffic calming trial for Tatlow Road. Staff had previously identified the road for traffic calming because it provides access to Horth Hill Regional Park, “but often finds itself carrying short-cutting traffic from West Saanich Road to Wain Road that could otherwise stay on both of those roads.”

The draft of the active transportation plan before council proposed the use of advisory bike lanes and speed humps to discourage short-cutting traffic, reducing speeds and creating space for active modes. According to staff, traffic calming would have provided a more comfortable and safe environment for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians.

While staff had ranked the project fifth among 28 possible projects, it generated the second-highest level of public opposition with 25 per cent of respondents opposed. One key source of opposition was the idea of turning Tatlow Road into a single-lane, two-way road for vehicle traffic, with one writer, Sue Ferguson, describing the idea as “craziness.”

RELATED: Owner of North Saanich daycare calls for crosswalk

Other critics questioned the premise that Tatlow Road was used as a short cut in questioning the municipality’s desire to see traffic on Wain Road and West Saanich Road.

“While a handful of recreational cyclists occasionally transit Tatlow Road, countless more vehicles use this road on a regular basis,” said Alexander Marr. “This proposal shows a callous disregard for the safety and users of the road and for the children who attend Deep Cove Elementary School. A significant portion of the traffic diverted in an ill-conceived attempt to ‘reduce shortcutting’ can reasonably be expected to increase the traffic flow past the school.”

Several critics also accused the municipality of catering to what Brian Chapel called “packs of lawless racing-training road warriors from the core municipalities.”

The plan also saw considerable support with several writers praising the proposed upgrades.

“The plan is well thought and the community surveys were user friendly and offered ample opportunity for public engagement,” said Josh Brand.

The plan provides what staff call “high level guidance” to inform future capital planning for active transportation projects in North Saanich and appears against the backdrop of growing concerns about the municipality’s infrastructure for cycling and other forms of active transportation.

Current estimates peg the implementation cost of the plan at $20 million over 20 years with staff tasked to provide more refined cost estimates.

sig code

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
IIO investigating after police dog bites man near Ladysmith
Next story
Man on scooter collides with, punches coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Just Posted

One person has been arrested following an assault on a man with Down syndrome along Dallas Road April 17. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man with Down syndrome attacked along Dallas Road

Suspected assailant arrested, sent to hospital for mental health assessment

Victoria police are asking for help locating high-risk missing man Derek Whittaker, last seen in Victoria April 12. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Police searching for Derek Whittaker, last seen in Victoria

Whittaker believed to be driving 1994 red Volkswagen Golf

Victoria police arrested a wanted man April 19, seizing drugs, firearms and body armour. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Drugs, loaded weapons, body armour seized from Victoria suite

Man was wanted for the possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Colwood resident Maria Curcic shows off a one-of-a-kind hat that she created. Curcic is one of several artists that took part in the annual Stinking Fish Studio Tour. (Contributed - Maria Curcic)
Curtain closes on Stinking Fish Studio Tour

The Stinking Fish Studio Tour will live on through the lasting legacy… Continue reading

Saanich police are asking for help locating missing woman Megan Letham who was last seen in the Mount Douglas Park area on April 17 at 7:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Police Department)
MISSING: Saanich police searching for Megan Letham

Letham’s last known location was near Mount Douglas Park April 17

In this image from NASA, NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity lands on the surface of Mars Monday, April 19, 2021. The little 4-pound helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin Martian air Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. (NASA via AP)
VIDEO: NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

The $85 million helicopter demo was considered high risk, yet high reward

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa on Monday April 19, 2021. The federal government unveiled spending plans to manage the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis and chart an economic course for a post-pandemic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal Budget 2021: Liberals highlight plans for COVID supports, long-term care, child care

Job supports and vaccine manufacturing also on the list

Carver Ken Sheen had almost finished work on a large cowboy carving commissioned by the City of Williams Lake to replace the original overlooking the Stampede Grounds when fire broke out Friday, April 18 at his property between Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Pine River Carving Facebook photos)
Cow boss statue destined for Williams Lake Stampede Grounds goes up in flames

Carver Ken Sheen lost the statue, all his tools and his shop in the blaze

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains. (Hansard TV)
B.C. moves to protect employee pay for COVID-19 vaccination

Most won’t need to take time off work, labour minister says

(Pixabay)
Man on scooter collides with, punches coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

First responders attended to the injured man

Orca 1
Orcas: Our Shared Future finally surfaces at Royal B.C. Museum

Museum dives into the world of the killer whale as delayed feature exhibition now open

Polystyrene has been outlawed as a take-out option for restaurants in Tofino and Ucluelet. (Black Press Media file photo)
Styrofoam done as a takeout option on Island’s Pacific Rim

Tofino and Ucluelet ban polystyrene take-out containers

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
IIO investigating after police dog bites man near Ladysmith

RCMP dog bit man during traffic stop on Friday, April 17

Joudelie King wants to get out and live life to the fullest, but there are places she can’t go because they don’t meet her accessibility needs. (submitted photo)
New online tool provides accessibility map for people with disabilities

The myCommunity BC map provides accessibility info for nearly 1,000 locations in the province

Most Read