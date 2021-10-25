BC Hydro crews are tending to numerous small power outages across Greater Victoria Oct. 25. (BC Hydro outage map)

Numerous small power outages affecting Greater Victoria

Outages under investigation as windstorm takes hold

Multiple small power outages are affecting Greater Victoria residents Monday as strong winds move through the region.

Three outages have hit in Saanich, one in Esquimalt, and one in Sooke. The Saanich outage in Royal Oak is the largest, impacting 56 customers south of Valewood Trail, east of Quadra Street, north of Lucas Avenue and west of Borden Street.

The cause of all the outages is under investigation, except for the one in Sooke where a downed tree has been confirmed.

The outages come as strong winds sweep through Greater Victoria. In a weather warning, Environment Canada said winds gusting up to 90 km/h throughout the day could cause tree limb breakage and power outages.

Winds are expected to subside by late afternoon.

