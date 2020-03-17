Oak Bay closes rec centres effective Tuesday

The pool at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre has been at its highest capacity in September as the pools at Esquimalt, Saanich Commonwealth, and (File photo/Oak Bay Parks and Rec)

It took a few hours longer than the City of Victoria and other major municipalities but on Monday night the Districts of Saanich and Oak Bay officially closed their recreation facilities.

Most programs and all drop-in sessions are shut down in the two municipalities, though some daycare remains ongoing in Saanich and Oak Bay. Oak Bay also has some daycare and spring break camps continuing.

As of Tuesday, all five Oak Bay Recreation facilities will be closed except for childcare and spring break camps which are anticipated to continue through March 20 pending alternate direction from senior levels of government, Island Health, or other authorities.

Oak Bay closures apply to Oak Bay Recreation Centre, Henderson Recreation Centre, Monterey Centre, Windsor Pavilion, and the Neighbourhood Learning Centre.

In Saanich the closures apply to Saanich Commonwealth Place, G.R. Pearkes, Gordon Head Recreation and Cedar Hill Recreation centres. All programs, drop-in activities, bookings and café services have been cancelled though some essential services will still be temporarily available, such as health services and day camps. Credits will be issued to those who have already registered for programs and activities, and passes will be suspended.

Patrons of Oak Bay programs can request refunds for cancelled programs and activities by contacting Oak Bay Recreation.

Oak Bay Archives is also closed until further notice.

