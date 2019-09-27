Friends surround Ines Ciccateri after she finishes shaving her head in support of the Cops 4 Cancer campaign at Oak Bay High School. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Oak Bay high students shave heads for Cops 4 Cancer

Students have been fundraising since the end of August

There was a great showing of school spirit on Thursday at Oak Bay High school as hundreds of students gave up their lunch hour to cheer on their peers who shaved their heads in support of Cops 4 Cancer and the Tour De Rock.

READ ALSO: Grads, friends and family gather at Willows Beach for Oak Bay High Block Party

Students have been raising money since the end of August through various activities such as community car washes, a silent auction, a bottle drive and canvasing the community for donations.

In addition to the hair cutting, students held a grad auction where younger students bid on Grade 12 students to do things such as drive them to school or make and deliver food to them.

READ ALSO: Busy summer has Oak Bay High on track for big year

Oak Bay High hosts a bottle drive on Saturday to raise more funds and invites everyone in the community to drop off their empties in the school’s parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tour de Rock comes to Oak Bay High on Thursday during the final days of the 2019 tour.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
