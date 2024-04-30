Oak Bay police investigating incidents involving thief, fraud

A woman who allegedly stole $900 worth of merchandise

Over the past week, Oak Bay police started investigating several thieves and fraudsters that managed to swindle thousands of dollars from business owners and residents.

The Oak Bay Police Department first received a report of fraud on April 25, in which the complainant advised they received a call from an agent at CIBC, who told them that fraudulent charges had been noted on their account.

“The agent advised the complainant to withdraw $5,000 and deposit the money into a bitcoin account. The agent advised the complainant that $8,000 would be deposited into their account. The complainant checked their bank account after depositing the money and realized they had been defrauded the money,” noted a release from the department.

Later that week, on April 27, police responded to a report of a theft at a business on the 2000 block of Oak Bay Avenue, in which staff advised that a woman entered the store a stole several items and left the store.

“Staff attempted to follow the woman, however lost sight of her in a nearby yard. Police cleared the yard and located a garbage bag containing nearly $900 worth of stolen merchandise from the store,” noted the release.

The woman is described as five-foot-seven with dark hair, a black jacket, black pants, and holding a black leather bag.

Both cases are still under investigation, anyone with information on either case are asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424.

