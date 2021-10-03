Oak Bay police look to fill 2 reserve spaces in 2022

Applicants must be 19, fit, a Canadian citizen and not have a criminal record

The Oak Bay Police Department is looking to build on its roster of five reserve constables.

With the next class set to start in January 2022, there are two volunteer positions open and the department is calling for applicants.

Reserves are expected to participate in initiatives such as Speed Watch, Block Watch, Cell Watch, home and business security evaluations, and others.

Reserve constables support the regular officers including in a patrol capacity. Ridealongs keep reserves current with Oak Bay police policy and procedures as well as familiar with the area, local services and communication systems.

Training is conducted locally in partnership with the Victoria Police Department Reserve Program and consists of about 160 hours of classroom instruction and physical training. The training course takes about four months and includes practical and written exams with a 70 per cent score required across the board.

Applicants must be 19, fit and healthy, a Canadian citizen who has finished high school and cannot have a criminal record. They require a valid driver’s licence (with a satisfactory driving record), first aid certificate with CPR and have good written and verbal communication skills.

The minimum commitment expected is 120 hours per year.

For further information, or to begin an application process contact Sgt. Sandrine Perry at 250-592-2424 or email sperry@oakbaypolice.org. The deadline for applications is Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.

