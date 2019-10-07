Oak Bay police nab man with mask, back pack of tools

RCMP recovered an inflatable boat last week that was stolen from an Oak Bay home on Ripon Road some time between Oct. 5 and 6.

The RCMP Marine unit returned the boat – a white Mercury inflatable dinghy powered by a Mercury 20-horsepower outboard motor believed to be worth approximately $15,000 – to Oak Bay Police.

It was one of the files the Oak Bay Police attended to during the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.

Actual photo just received of recovered stolen dinghy. RCMP boat in the background. Thx @BCRCMP. #teamworkmakesthedreamwork pic.twitter.com/v1hVvRchfu — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) October 3, 2019

READ MORE: Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay Library

Oak Bay Police made an arrest early Monday morning (late Sunday, after midnight) when patrolling officers saw a suspicious man. Upon interacting with the man police found he had a mask and tools in his backpack. The man was arrested on outstanding warrants from VicPD.

On Sunday night, just before 11 p.m., a resident called who had caught a man who had broken into his vehicle. The resident was unable to hold the man, who fled, but Oak Bay police caught and arrested a suspect a block away. He is known to police and will face charges.

Last Wednesday, Oak Bay Police assisted Oak Bay Fire with the car fire in the Monterey Recreation Centre Parking lot on Friday fire was quickly put out and no damage outside of the vehicle occurred.

READ ALSO: Pirate raids moored Caddy Bay boat for $4,000 worth of sails, anchor

On Friday, an Oak Bay police officer took two impaired drivers off the road. One was issued a 24-hour prohibition, the other a three-day prohibition. Vehicles of both drivers were towed.

Another driver was ticketed for crashing their car onto a light standard in the Midland Road traffic circle.

“The very new driver was driving too fast for road conditions and lost control,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

Among the alarming trends which Oak Bay police like to reduce is that their 911 dispatch received seven abandoned calls last week. However, all calls to 911 are considered and will be pursued to the best ability that dispatchers and police can.

“Please do not hang up if you call 911 in error,” Bernoties said. “Stay on the phone and wait until the 911 operator ensures there is no emergency and advises you can hang-up.”

Last Monday the police responded to theft from an unlocked vehicle in the 3200-block of Weald Rd.

“If you do not want unknown persons rummaging through your vehicles please keep it locked,” Bernoties said.

Weather wise driving

The Oak Bay Police would like to remind drivers to safety check vehicles. As we are approaching wetter weather and darker days, ensure your vehicles are in good operating condition. Windshield wipers are in good shape, tires have enough tread, all lights are in working order and fluids are topped up.

Anyone with information regarding these or any crime, is asked to phone Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter