Oak Bay Police are reminding residents to lock their doors and windows while busy in the backyard or leaving for a few hours, adding the front foyer is not the best place to store your wallet, keys or purse. (Black Press File Photo)

Oak Bay Police warn of phone scams

Police remind residents to be cautious on the phone and to lock doors

The Oak Bay Police are once again issuing a reminder about phone scams that seem to be gripping residents. According to police, they have received numerous reports of residents receiving phone calls from suspects pretending to be calling from the CRA and various banks.

“Although several media warnings continue to go out, residents continue to provide their personal information to these callers over the phone,” states a press release from Oak Bay Police, which asks residents to advise family members who may not be hearing about these warnings.

READ ALSO: Tiny Yorkshire terrier Poppie survives days on remote island

On June 17, police attended the Monterey Centre for a graffiti complaint. They say an unknown person defaced the stairwell to the library and south wall, adding this is a criminal act and any person caught could face a mischief charge.

On June 18, police attended the 400 block of Transit Road for a report of a break and enter to a residence, which occurred while the homeowners were away for one night. A screen appeared to have been pried and bent but no entry was gained.

READ ALSO: Retiring Oak Bay geriatrics doctor shares his philosophy

On the same day police received report of possible mischief/theft as an Oak Bay Parks employee discovered a plaque was missing from a memorial bench in Bowker Creek. A search of the area did not locate the plaque and it is unknown when this incident occurred.

On June 20, police received a graffiti report in the 2600 block of Orchard Avenue.

With summer upon us, police are reminding residents to remember to secure their homes when leaving — even if it’s only a couple hours — and to secure the front door while you’re busy in the backyard, adding the front foyer is not the best location to store your wallet, purse and keys.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

Just Posted

Downtown Victoria businesses cite parking issues as top challenge

A report put forward by the Downtown Victoria Business Association asked owners for input

Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Lynn Phillips has suffered from multiple broken bones and internal bleeding

Victoria teen killed by falling tree, remembered as hero

Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling towards him and his friends

Tiny Yorkshire terrier Poppie survives days on remote island

ROAM rescue crews, family searched for dog, missing in Saanich for days

UPDATED: Commercial truck clips lines in Saanich

BC Hydro called, determines lines are cable and phone, not power

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Top B.C. court upholds ruling that struck down indefinite solitary confinement

Feds had appealed ruling in case brought by B.C. Civil Liberties Association, John Howard Society

Two bear cubs saved near Revelstoke after mother hit by car

Conservation officers trapped the cubs and transported them to a wildlife sanctuary

Heroism medal for B.C. woman who tried to save wheelchair-bound man stuck on rail tracks

Julie Callaghan awarded Carnegie Medal from U.S.-based foundation for ‘extraordinary heroism’

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

B.C. students’ camping trip goes ahead despite tents getting stolen

Nanaimo businesses, school staff and parents ensure trip goes on

Only legal pot shop between Vancouver and Kamloops now open

Private cannabis store on Skwah land in Chilliwack is first B.C. licensee to be Indigenous owned

B.C. judge defies lawyers and adds six months to man’s sex assault sentence

‘I find the joint submission is contrary to the public interest and I’m rejecting it’

Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Search and rescue efforts recovered a life jacket

Most Read