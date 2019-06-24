Oak Bay Police warn of phone scams

Police remind residents to be cautious on the phone and to lock doors

Oak Bay Police are reminding residents to lock their doors and windows while busy in the backyard or leaving for a few hours, adding the front foyer is not the best place to store your wallet, keys or purse. (Black Press File Photo)

The Oak Bay Police are once again issuing a reminder about phone scams that seem to be gripping residents. According to police, they have received numerous reports of residents receiving phone calls from suspects pretending to be calling from the CRA and various banks.

“Although several media warnings continue to go out, residents continue to provide their personal information to these callers over the phone,” states a press release from Oak Bay Police, which asks residents to advise family members who may not be hearing about these warnings.

On June 17, police attended the Monterey Centre for a graffiti complaint. They say an unknown person defaced the stairwell to the library and south wall, adding this is a criminal act and any person caught could face a mischief charge.

On June 18, police attended the 400 block of Transit Road for a report of a break and enter to a residence, which occurred while the homeowners were away for one night. A screen appeared to have been pried and bent but no entry was gained.

On the same day police received report of possible mischief/theft as an Oak Bay Parks employee discovered a plaque was missing from a memorial bench in Bowker Creek. A search of the area did not locate the plaque and it is unknown when this incident occurred.

On June 20, police received a graffiti report in the 2600 block of Orchard Avenue.

With summer upon us, police are reminding residents to remember to secure their homes when leaving — even if it’s only a couple hours — and to secure the front door while you’re busy in the backyard, adding the front foyer is not the best location to store your wallet, purse and keys.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424.