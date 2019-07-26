The former Argyl Manor, a 1970s-era apartment complex in Sidney, was demolished Thursday morning in preparation for the development of a four-storey, 34-unit condominium building. (Dale Naftel/Black Press Media)

OCP update will review development, density: Sidney mayor

Construction pops up around town as approved developments move ahead

The dust is settling on the demolition of Argyl Manor, where a 34-unit condo was approved in September – just one of many developments popping up around Sidney.

The new building – located in the 9800-block of Third Street – will boast four storeys and 34 multi-family units.

While the complex is consistent with the Town’s higher density objectives outlined in the current Official Community Plan (OCP), Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith said density, development and other factors will be considered as council moves ahead with the development of an updated OCP.

READ ALSO: Development, respect are hot topics at Sidney all-candidates forum

READ ALSO: Retail development Sidney Crossing cancelled due to construction costs

“Our OCP has not had a comprehensive review for 12 years,” he said. “We will engage the community and look at, not just one aspect of the community plan but look at it as a whole.”

McNeil-Smith said the previous council approved about 10 multi-family units, many downtown and all in the early stages of construction.

McNeil-Smith noted with the impending construction many residents may have questions about the Town’s growth, but he said maintaining the atmosphere and character of Sidney remains a priority – and yet another reason to re-evaluate the OCP.

The Third Street project is one of two in progress by Homewood Constructors Ltd. The development company is also working on a project in the 9800-block of Fourth Street, where a 37-unit, four-storey building is set to go up.

The condo building approved for development at 9861 Third Street is one of a handful approved by Sidney’s former council in 2018. (Rendering of building by de Hoof & Hlerulf architects)


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Supreme Court of Canada says military’s no-juries justice system constitutional
Next story
Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

Just Posted

CRD increases patrols in parks for the summer as more people head outdoors

Extra officers educate park visitors and enforcing park bylaws

Victoria Junior A Shamrocks confident facing Salmonbellies in Victoria Saturday

Hard-fought series currently knotted at two games each

Off to play ball in Texas

Five Victoria Devils teammates earn scholarships to Denison College in Grayson, Texas

UPDATE: Two kittens stolen from Greater Victoria veterinary clinic have been found

The nine week old kittens were awaiting adoption at the Pacific Cat Clinic

Provincial government seeks feedback on plastic pollution strategies

The province launched an online survey on banning plastics and upgrading recycling strategies

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

VIDEO: Salmon shark treats scientists to ‘surprising’ behaviour off B.C. coast

Scientists, students treated to ‘surprising’ behaviour from shark

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson tours Ladysmith waters as part of NDP marine debris consultation

The B.C. NDP recently announced a public consultation on how to tackle the issue of marine debris

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Kamloops RCMP cleared of wrong-doing in custody death

Police watchdog finds police not responsible for death at detachment

Most Read