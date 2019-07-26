OCP update will review development, density: Sidney mayor

The former Argyl Manor, a 1970s-era apartment complex in Sidney, was demolished Thursday morning in preparation for the development of a four-storey, 34-unit condominium building. (Dale Naftel/Black Press Media)

The dust is settling on the demolition of Argyl Manor, where a 34-unit condo was approved in September – just one of many developments popping up around Sidney.

The new building – located in the 9800-block of Third Street – will boast four storeys and 34 multi-family units.

While the complex is consistent with the Town’s higher density objectives outlined in the current Official Community Plan (OCP), Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith said density, development and other factors will be considered as council moves ahead with the development of an updated OCP.

“Our OCP has not had a comprehensive review for 12 years,” he said. “We will engage the community and look at, not just one aspect of the community plan but look at it as a whole.”

McNeil-Smith said the previous council approved about 10 multi-family units, many downtown and all in the early stages of construction.

McNeil-Smith noted with the impending construction many residents may have questions about the Town’s growth, but he said maintaining the atmosphere and character of Sidney remains a priority – and yet another reason to re-evaluate the OCP.

The Third Street project is one of two in progress by Homewood Constructors Ltd. The development company is also working on a project in the 9800-block of Fourth Street, where a 37-unit, four-storey building is set to go up.

The condo building approved for development at 9861 Third Street is one of a handful approved by Sidney’s former council in 2018. (Rendering of building by de Hoof & Hlerulf architects)



