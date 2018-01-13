Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic Saturday was a mistake, state emergency officials said.

The emergency alert, which was sent to cellphones, said in all caps, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza said it was a false alarm and the agency is trying to determine what happened.

The alert caused a tizzy on the island and across social media.

Jamie Malapit, owner of a Honolulu hair salon, texted his clients that he was cancelling their appointments and was closing his shop for the day. He said he was still in bed when the phone started going off “like crazy.” He thought it was a tsunami warning at first.

“I woke up and saw missile warning and thought no way. I thought ‘No, this is not happening today,’” Malapit said.

He was still “a little freaked out” and feeling paranoid even after hearing it was a false alarm.

“I went from panic to semi panic and ‘Are we sure?’” he said.

Audrey McAvoy And Jennifer Kelleher, The Associated Press

Previous story
First Nations integral to North Saanich’s new addictions treatment facility
Next story
UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Just Posted

Victoria, Saanich want to get the conversation going on regional policing in the CRD

VicPD Chief Const. Del Manak on board with a municipal review of services

VIDEO: A thousand come out to honour Chloe and Aubrey Berry at public funeral

“We will be forever changed by this, but the question is how we change. And that is up to us”

Speaking out about dementia

B.C. campaign hopes to end stigma around dementia in Sooke and all of Greater Victoria

Buckerfields targets booming West Shore

New store set to open April 1 in Langford Parkway location

VicPD invites public to hear from front-line staff at open house Monday

Event is the first of four events to be run as a pilot program

Men’s rugby team takes on Brazil on home turf

Game takes place at Westhills Stadium on Feb. 17

Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

Some Canadian news outlets ready to cope with Facebook’s News Feed changes

Social network wants to promote conversation and make time spent on the platform more meaningful

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Trump gets ‘excellent health’ report from White House doctor

Recent book and detractors have suggested president is mentally unfit

Canucks rally in second period to beat Blue Jackets 5-2

Sven Baertschi sparked a four-goal second period for Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves

Pop culture-centric craft fair helps out sick kids through Victoria Hospitals Foundation

Cherry Bomb Toys operators pass along $4,000-plus to foundation for NICU ward

Saanich mayor trashes CRD decision on waste management

Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell did not mince words in his critique of… Continue reading

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

Most Read