Okanagan man sues over alleged unflawful 2022 arrest in Kelowna

The lawsuit names the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General as the one responsible for the RCMP

A Penticton man has launched a lawsuit against the Kelowna RCMP for an alleged unlawful arrest in 2022.

Devon Murray filed the lawsuit on April 5 in Kamloops Supreme Court against the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, who oversees the RCMP in B.C.

According to Murray’s claim, he had been minding his own business near a “711 store” in 2022 when he was arrested without explanation.

The lawsuit alleges that he was not promptly informed of his right to contact counsel or advised of the availability of a free lawyer to speak to him after being arrested.

Further, Murray claims that after being held for over six hours before being released without charge, he was allegedly subjected to excessive force by Kelowna RCMP officers.

As a result, Murray claims that he suffered injuries including a mild concussion and a bruised rib.

Reached for comment, BC RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kris Clark responded with the following statement:

“As of earlier [April 10], the RCMP had not been served with the Notice of Civil Claim. The RCMP is, however, aware of the claim, but, as we are subject to it and the court process, it would be inappropriate for us to comment.

“Once served, the Department of Justice will review and a statement of defence for the RCMP will be issued through the appropriate court process.”

None of Murray’s claims have been proven in court and no response has yet been filed according to court records.