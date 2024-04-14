Okanagan RCMP searching for woman last seen in ex-husband’s car

Tatiana Stefanski was last seen in Lumby departing unexpectedly with ex-husband

RCMP in the North Okanagan are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 44-year-old woman.

Tatiana Stefanski was last seen at about 8:05 a.m., on Saturday, April 13, in Lumby. At that time she was witnessed speaking with her ex-husband Vitali Steffen then departing unexpectedly with him, according to Lumby RCMP.

The two were last spotted in Steffen’s 2007 black Audi A6, British Columbia licence plate GK188L in Lumby.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle, or may know where Tatiana Stefanski or Vitali Steffen are to call 911.

Since 8 p.m., Saturday, Black Press Media has received several news tips alongside social media posts, reporting multiple emergency vehicles speeding north on Highway 97 toward Vernon.

Further social media posts suggest several RCMP cruisers were spotted travelling at a high rate of speed along Highway 6 towards Lumby.

The reports of multiple emergency vehicles in the North Okanagan have not been connected to the earlier incident in Lumby.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for more information.

