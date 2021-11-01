One dead in Saanich apartment fire

Three engines from the Saanich Fire Department responded to a deadly fire in the 3200-block of Cook Street Sunday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

One person is dead following an apartment fire near the Victoria-Saanich border Sunday (Oct. 31) night.

The Saanich Fire Department responded to the reported blaze in the 3200-block of Cook Street just past 9:30 p.m. with three engines and 18 firefighters.

“It was fully involved in the one suite, with flames and smoke showing,” assistant deputy fire chief Trevor Stubbings said.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and contain the majority of the damage to one of the apartment units, but not before one person died. No other people were injured, according to the fire department. Stubbings said two other units were likely damaged.

Investigation teams from the Saanich fire and police departments are returning to the scene Monday morning to assess damage and determine the cause.

READ ALSO: Demand for pets levels off as workers return to offices, says Greater Victoria rescue founder

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Fatal FireGreater Victoria