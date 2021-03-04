One person is dead after a camper van caught fire Thursday morning in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

One person dead after vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park

Investigation into Victoria death in early stages

One person is dead following a vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park Thursday morning.

The Victoria Police Department was called to the park just after 8 a.m. on March 4. Victoria firefighters were already extinguishing a fire engulfing a camper van when police arrived.

Major Crime Unit detectives and officers from the department’s Forensic Identification Services are on the scene and are continuing the investigation.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also on scene.

Police say they’re still in the early stages of the investigation.

More to come.

READ: Victoria police seeking witnesses of sudden death in Beacon Hill Park

VicPDVictoria

