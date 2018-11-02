Seamus Weeks (file photo)

Online sexual exploitation leads to jail time for Central Saanich man

Seamus Weeks will be on sex offender registry for life

A Central Saanich man has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for online child exploitation.

Seamus Weeks, then 19, was under investigation by Central Saanich Police since November 2015 for threatening or blackmailing several teenage girls into providing sexually explicit images via social media.

RELATED: Central Saanich man pleads guilty to sex offences

On Oct. 31, Weeks was found guilty of several offences including luring persons under 18 by telecommunication, possession of child pornography, invitation to sexual touching, criminal harassment, uttering threats and extortion.

In addition to the 18 months of jail, he will have a six-month conditional sentence and three years probation. He will also be listed on the national sex offender registry for life.

RELATED: North Vancouver Island man sentenced to 18 months for sex crimes

He faced charges for a variety of offences involving children from Kamloops, Central Saanich, Greater Victoria, and the United States.

For additional information about sextortion, support resources, and how to report incidents, visit cybertip.ca/app/en/internet_safety-sextortion.

