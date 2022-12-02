The Malahat will have single-lane alternating traffic overnight starting Dec. 5 and continuing until Dec. 7. (File courtesy BC Transportation)

Overnight Malahat delays expected Monday through Wednesday

Traffic through Goldstream Provincial Park will be reduced to a single lane

The province is warning nighttime motorists travelling the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway to expect delays next week.

Geotechnical work is continuing on a stretch in Goldstream Provincial Park, and it is set to be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic overnight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday (Dec. 5) until Wednesday (Dec. 7). The work will involve crews performing geotechnical investigations which will be used to plan future work.

Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected for motorists.

Motorists travelling through the work area are asked to prepare to drive in winter conditions and to follow all directions from traffic-management personnel and signage.

