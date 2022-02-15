Overturned cement truck blocking Saanich intersection near Panama Flats

Truck full of cement, removal expected to take several hours, police say

Saanich police are diverting traffic around a crashed cement truck in the intersection of Interurban and Marigold roads Feb. 15. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

A loaded cement truck crashed onto its side in the middle of a Saanich intersection Tuesday morning, causing traffic to be diverted.

The Saanich Police Department is reporting no injuries from the crash, but special equipment will be required to remove the truck given its size.

As of 11 a.m., the Ralmax truck remained on its side in the intersection of Interurban and Marigold roads. Police expect to remain on scene into the early afternoon.

Northbound traffic on Interurban Road is open, but southbound traffic is being diverted at Violet Avenue.

People are asked to avoid the area.

