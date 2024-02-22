Parksville Beach Festival here for a good time with iconic rock band Trooper

Tickets go on sale March 1 for July 13 concert at outdoor theatre

Parksville Beach Festival organizers are planning a rocking kickoff to their popular summer event season this July 12 to July 14.

Along with the Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Competition, which attracts close to 30 master sculptors and crowds of visitors from all over the globe, Canadian Hall of Fame rock band, Trooper, will ensure the crowd is tuned in for a good time, according to a news release by Parksville Beach Festival.

Attracting plenty of concert-goers each summer, the new Parksville Outdoor Theatre, nestled amongst the trees in Parksville Community Park, will serve as the concert venue.

“Complete with a grass-covered dance floor, room for more than 3,000 audience members and impressive sound quality, the theatre has been the talk of the Island since its opening in 2022,” the release said.

Parksville Beach Festival Society, responsible for venue management, anticipates a festive and fun weekend featuring this highly-decorated, crowd-pleasing Canadian band on Saturday, July 13.

“Trooper is recognized for their memorable performances, and most people can sing along to their timeless hits,” said entertainment director, Lloyd Derry, who was tickled to sign this band to the summer roster.

Some of Trooper’s award-winning hits include ‘We’re Here for a Good time (Not a long Time)’, ‘Raise a Little Hell’, ‘The Boys in the Bright White Sports Car’ and ‘Pretty Lady’.

Sponsored by Footprints Security, the Trooper opening weekend will open with one of Vancouver Island’s top dance bands, The Soul Shakers.

Ticket sales begin March 1 through the McMillan Arts Centre (MAC) Box Office and can be purchased online or in-person at the MAC in Parksville.

“We anticipate a sellout crowd and we are taking risk-management approaches to ensure everyone has an outstanding experience,” said Derry.

For more details visit parksvillebeachfest.ca and www.trooper.com.

— NEWS Staff