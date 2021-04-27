Passerby suffers smoke inhalation after alerting Saanich resident to fire

Saanich fire crews were on scene at a basement suite in the 4000-block of Quadra Street Monday night after the sole occupant’s couch caught fire. A passerby suffered some smoke inhalation, but no other injuries occurred. (Courtesy of Saanich Fire Department)

A Saanich resident is displaced but safe after a passerby alerted him to a fire in his suite Monday night.

Saanich fire crews were called to a basement suite in the 4000-block of Quadra Street just before 10 p.m. where they found the sole occupant safely outside and the passerby fighting the fire with a garden hose.

The suite was full of smoke, but crews were able to locate a couch in the living room as the source of the fire and extinguish it, Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood said. By 11:15 p.m. they had ventilated the home and were clearing out.

The passerby suffered some smoke inhalation and was attended to by paramedics. The occupant was able to stay with his upstairs neighbours for the night. His suite has significant smoke damage, but not much water damage, Wood said.

