Pellets shot at window of B.C. Transit bus

Bus was travelling near Craigflower and Admirals roads Wednesday morning when window was hit

The West Shore RCMP are investigating after pellets were shot at the window of a B.C. Transit bus Wednesday morning.

The bus was near Craigflower and Admirals roads, when the pellets hit the window. The pellets did not appear to enter the bus and no one was injured.

Officers are currently on scene.

More to come.

