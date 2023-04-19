‘People can’t afford this’: Langford protesters decry proposed tax hike outside city hall

A lone protester holds a sign during Langford’s committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday (April 18). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Protesters gathered just down the road at 847 Goldstream Ave. before walking the short distance down the road to outside city hall. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Lisa Foxall, one of the group’s organizers, said she wants to see more investment in Langford to help alleviate tax hikes. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Joan Smirl said she feels the concerns of residents like her are going unheard. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) The group gathered outside Langford City Hall for a few minutes, chanted, then dispersed. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Protesters gathered just down the road at 847 Goldstream Ave. before walking the short distance down the road to outside city hall. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Protesters gathered just down the road at 847 Goldstream Ave. before walking the short distance down the road to outside city hall. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Protesters once again gathered outside Langford city hall on Tuesday (April 18) to decry the city’s proposed 11.94 per cent tax increase.

This is the second week in a row the group has met, as Langford continues to move through its budget process.

“Langford families, single parents, people can’t afford this in our community, and we have to speak for those that need it,” said Lisa Foxall, one of the organizers. “Especially with inflation, gas prices and interest rates at an all-time high. We have to look out for our citizens here in Langford. Langford is an affordable community, and that’s why people move here and why people stay here.”

Joan Smirl, a retired schoolteacher, said she’s been frustrated with policies like the tree protection bylaw and has felt like her concerns aren’t being listened to during meetings.

“Even the people that didn’t vote for them, they represent us,” said Smirl. “They’re not listening … you go and present and they won’t answer a question. That’s the hard part. We’ve paid our taxes for 50 years, way more than probably the entire council putting together.”

“Fifty years of paying taxes deserves a little bit of credit,” she added.

One protester went into council chambers holding a sign but left shortly after.

Inside city hall, Langford council members were sitting as a committee of the whole, as the city continues through its budget deliberations.

During the meeting, the committee directed staff to double the amount taken from the general amenity reserve for concrete sidewalk infill and pondered options to pay for the purchase of the YMCA-YWCA Westhills facility, the design phase of the new RCMP detachment, and ongoing capital asset management.

Council will consider the first, second and third readings of the bylaws on May 8 at 7 p.m. Council will then consider adoption of the bylaws on May 11 at 7 p.m. ahead of the provincial deadline for municipalities to pass their budgets, which is on May 15.

