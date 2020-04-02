People resort to home haircuts or #coronacuts as pandemic continues

Some people are letting their children help them with their #coronacuts. (Twitter/Marcus O Buachalla)

People are resorting to home haircuts as the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic continues and the posts on social media are quite entertaining.

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, issued a ban on personal service establishments to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The March 21 announcement means services such as salons, spas, massage parlours and tattoo parlours are closed.

While the public continues to isolate, they’ve taken to some home grooming solutions like the classic bowl cut or just letting their kids go for it. The new do’s are now popping up online with the hashtag #coronacuts.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services

Some seem a little nervous around the clippers, but that’s nothing a Popsicle or ice cream bar can’t fix.

Others are jokingly considering a new profession as their cuts turn out to be salon-quality.

The bowl cut can be an easy solution for busy moms looking for a quick hair fix for their kids.

Other parents may consider cutting their children’s hair outside to help with the mess.

Meanwhile, some parents have fully entrusted their hair in the hands of their children.

Regardless of how it’s done, people are finding ways to be resourceful and seem to be having some fun with their #coronacuts.

Have you given or received a #coronacut yet? Send us your photos at vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Coronavirus

