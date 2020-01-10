Steven Bacon, 59, a person of interest in the Makayla Chang murder investigation, faces charges, including sexual assault, in court in Thunder Bay. (News Bulletin file)

Person of interest in Nanaimo teen’s murder case faces sex assault charges in Ontario

Steven Bacon, 59, has a court appearance scheduled in March in Thunder Bay

A person of interest in the Makayla Chang murder investigation faces sexual assault-related charges in Ontario.

According to information from the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General, Steven Bacon, 59, faces charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and one other charge.

Bacon will see his next day in court on March 16 in Thunder Bay.

RELATED: Person of interest in Chang murder case arrested on unrelated charge

RELATED: Nanaimo RCMP believe body of missing teen Chang found

Chang, then 16, was reported missing in March 2017 and her body was found that May. Bacon was later named as a person of interest in relation to that case, with Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit making a public plea for information related to Bacon’s whereabouts.

Last week, Kerry Chang, Mikayla’s father, told the News Bulletin that he had been informed of Bacon’s arrest. While Nanaimo RCMP confirmed Bacon had been arrested on an unrelated matter, it wasn’t revealed where the arrest had taken place.

Calls to Nanaimo RCMP were placed, but were not immediately returned.

