PHOTOS: Gingerbread Showcase the perfect COVID-safe activity

The theme of this year's Gingerbread Showcase is Coastal Living. Creations will be on display Nov. 21 to Jan. 3. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
With homemade lighthouses, seaside cottages, ships and octopi all on display, the only thing missing from this year’s Gingerbread Showcase is the customary holiday baking smell.

Following COVID-19 protocols, the impressive creations are only viewable behind the glass display windows of 10 hotels and shops in Victoria and Sidney. Habitat for Humanity organizers of the annual event encourage people to bundle up, take a mug of hot chocolate and make a tour out of it. Once they’ve seen them all and decided on their favourites, people can vote online with a donation.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: 11th annual Gingerbread Showcase comes to Victoria

Past year’s themes have included Celebrating Canada, Building a Diverse Community and Where Things Live. This year, organizers decided on Coastal Living.

“We really wanted to celebrate this beautiful place where we all get to live,” said Kelly King, director of communications and giving at Habitat for Humanity. “We wanted people to think about what makes this place special for them.”

The showcase features a record 33 submissions, many with more than 100 hours of work put into them and all entirely built out of edible materials. King said they see a lot of isomalt, rice krispie treats and fondant accompanying the gingerbread.

READ ALSO: Victoria student wins $30,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

All funds raised this year support Habitat for Humanity’s current build project in North Saanich, which will create 10 new affordable homes. In 2019, the Gingerbread Showcase saw more 45,000 visitors and raised more than $102,000.

The showcase opens Nov. 21 and runs until Jan. 3. Visit habitatvictoria.com to download the map and take the tour through downtown Victoria and Sidney.

 

