PHOTOS: India Mela celebrates culture, dance and food

Dancers from the Apna Virsa dance group performed during the India Mela event between Aug. 17-18 (File Contributed/ Jenny Clark) Dancers from Fiesta Latina performed during the India Mela event between Aug. 17-18 (File Contributed/ Jenny Clark) A dancer from Fiesta Latina performed during the India Mela event between Aug. 17-18 (File Contributed/ Jenny Clark) Dancers from the Unity Dancers group performed during the India Mela event between Aug. 17-18 (File Contributed/ Jenny Clark) Dancers performed during the India Mela event between Aug. 17-18 (File Contributed/ Jenny Clark) Dancers performed during the India Mela event between Aug. 17-18 (File Contributed/ Jenny Clark) A dancer performed during the India Mela event between Aug. 17-18 (File Contributed/ Jenny Clark) Dancers from the Salsa Caliente group performed during the India Mela event between Aug. 17-18 (File Contributed/ Jenny Clark)

Victoria’s Centennial Square was awash with vibrant colours, rhythmic music and energetic performances over the weekend for the annual India Mela event.

India Mela celebrates culture, food and dance in commemoration of India’s Independence Day on Aug. 15.

The family-friendly event is hosted by the India Canada Cultural Association (ICCA)- Victoria, and includes Indian food, artifacts, clothing and jewelry, as well as the opportunity to participate in henna painting, dance and more.

The ICCA also invites other cultural organizations to participate in the show, including Fiesta Latina, Salsa Caliente, the Unity Dancers and more.

While nothing is quite the same as seeing the performers live, these photos from Black Press reader Jenny Clark provide a sneak-peek in to the festival’s fun.

