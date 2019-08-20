PHOTOS: India Mela celebrates culture, dance and food

Victoria’s Centennial Square was awash with vibrant colours, rhythmic music and energetic performances over the weekend for the annual India Mela event.
India Mela celebrates culture, food and dance in commemoration of India’s Independence Day on Aug. 15.
The family-friendly event is hosted by the India Canada Cultural Association (ICCA)- Victoria, and includes Indian food, artifacts, clothing and jewelry, as well as the opportunity to participate in henna painting, dance and more.
The ICCA also invites other cultural organizations to participate in the show, including Fiesta Latina, Salsa Caliente, the Unity Dancers and more.
While nothing is quite the same as seeing the performers live, these photos from Black Press reader Jenny Clark provide a sneak-peek in to the festival’s fun.
