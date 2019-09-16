Passersby check out the games at the Luxton Fall Fair (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)

PHOTOS: Luxton Fall Fair a hit on the West Shore

Hundreds gather for the family-friendly annual event

The Luxton Fall Fair brought hundreds of people together for a fun weekend of rides, food, animals and prizes.

The three-day event featured 21 rides, including a the new Frenzy ride – suited to the “teenage, thrill-seeker crowd” according to West Coast Amusements representative Rob Hauser – as well as a new ferris wheel, the Gondola.

The Luxton Fall Fair also hosted classic favourites including the hurricane, the Sizzler and the Zipper.

“The Zipper has been around in the carnival industry of 67 years, so it’s definitely a family favourite,” Hauser said.

ALSO READ: Family favourite Luxton Fall Fair marks 110 years

Corn dogs, caramel apples, mini donuts, fries, cotton candy and more could all be purchased for snacks, as well as clothes, jewelry and wares from local vendors.

Last but not least, animals were featured in a family-friendly show and awarded prizes for various categories.

Waiting in front of the Gondola Wheel at the Luxton Fall Fair (Jessica Williamson/ News Staff)

Is she tall enough? Gayle and Lily Roberts test it out (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)

Jenny, Linchon (Left) and Cooper Nilsson posing before they grab some food at the Luxton Fall Fair. (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)

Jen Pastras and Skylar and Ryker Hughes before hitting the rides. (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)

Fun at the fair Curtis Johnson and Maddison Johnson get ready to play the shooting game at the Luxton Fall Fair. The Luxton Fall Fair brought hundreds of people together for a fun weekend of rides, food, animals and prizes. The three-day event featured 21 rides, including a the new Frenzy ride – suited to the “teenage, thrill-seeker crowd” according to West Coast Amusements representative Rob Hauser – as well as a new ferris wheel, the Gondola. (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)

