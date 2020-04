The statue of Captin James Cook dons a mask. Kendra Crighton/News Staff) A lone paddler takes advantage of the empty waters in Victoria’s inner harbor. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) A man rollerskates by the statue of Captin James Cook. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Masks are becoming a more common sight as health officials announce masks can help combat the spread of COVID-19. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) The BC Centre for Disease Control warns that masks are not enough to keep the virus at bay, and should be combined with handwashing and physical distancing. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) The City of Victoria has shifted plans a number of times surrounding where those without homes should be housed. Most recently, the City has taken Royal Athletic Park off the table to focus on indoor sites. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) A woman in a mask looks out onto the water near the Johnson Street Bridge. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Fitness classes have been taken outdoors while maintaining social distancing regulation. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) A woman sits outside the Royal B.C. Museum, enjoying a book and a coffee. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) BC Transit has taken a number of precautions to avoid spreading the virus, such as limiting the number of passengers on board, along with installing vinyl barriers in some buses. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) People wearing masks line up outside a small grocery store in James Bay. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Hearts have been popping up in people’s windows to show their support for those battling the pandemic. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Victoria’s streets have shifted from a busy tourist town to a quiet city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seeing people wearing masks is common and hearts are popping up in people’s windows showing support for healthcare and other essential workers.

What’s changed in your neighborhood?

READ ALSO: Victoria company compares drone footage of city streets between August and now



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus