PHOTOS: Semi truck with live chicks takes down power line in Chilliwack

Truck driver climbs atop semi after power line came down on truck, road and tracks

Emergency crews were on scene at Upper Prairie Road and the railroad tracks where this semi carrying live chickens went into a ditch on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

1 / 1 Emergency crews were on scene at Upper Prairie Road and the railroad tracks where this semi carrying live chickens went into a ditch on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Advertisement

A semi truck carrying live chicks slid onto its side into a ditch in Chilliwack on Tuesday morning.

The crash was on Upper Prairie Road just north of the railroad tracks, at about 8:15 a.m. on April 9.

The collision brought down a power line across the truck, as well as on the road and nearby train tracks.

On arrival responders found the semi driver out of the truck, and sitting on top of it.

CN Rail officials were notified to have the train stopped, which was confirmed, while the emergency response was underway.

Emergency responders attending included Chilliwack Fire Department, RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and BC Hydro.