PHOTOS: Thousands show for 40th GoodLife Marathon in downtown Victoria

More than 8,500 people were at the 40th GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon, early Sunday morning in downtown Victoria.

Many were running for the first time, a considerable portion from outside the capital city.

“It was my first 8k, let alone run, in Canada,” says Chiyo Kikutake, a Vancouver woman who recently moved from Japan. “I brought my Pikachu hat for good luck, but it made my head so hot!”

In many instances, tears could be seen streaming down the faces of runners as they crossed the finish line. One woman started sobbing as she finished her half-marathon.

“I’ve wanted to run this for 10 years, but I got into nursing school and time just flew by,” says Alycia Bradley, from Calgary. “My cousin inspired me to sign up this year. I used to train people for the Sun Run for the longest time, but now it’s my time.”

Today, the marathon saw two new course records for the 8k, in both men’s and women’s.

Winner of the 8K is Justin Kent (Burnaby) in a time of 23:15 setting a new course record. Congrats! #runVictoria #victoriamarathon #8K pic.twitter.com/zpalemc2uD — Victoria Marathon (@VictoriaMarathn) October 13, 2019

And with another 8K course record, the first female across the line was Sarah Inglis in a time of 25:44. Amazing! #runVictoria #victoriamarathon #8K pic.twitter.com/iw8BWbufso — Victoria Marathon (@VictoriaMarathn) October 13, 2019

In the full marathon (42.2km), Eric Finan nabbed the winning title for the men at 2:17:52 and Andrea Lee took top spot for women at 2:46:46.

In the half marathon, Will Norris came in first for men’s at 1:06:20 and Cleo Boyd for women’s at 1:13:38.

But the winners of the races weren’t the only ones with grit and determination. David Irwin, a stroke survivor, crossed the finish line arm-in-arm with his brother.

“I had a stroke the moment I finished my first full marathon eleven years ago,” says Irwin, a Victoria man. “I was in a wheelchair for years and couldn’t walk.”

Now, he’s completed three half-marathons since he started running again.

“This guy is my inspiration,” says Irwin, David’s brother. “This is my first time running a half-marathon and I can’t wait to do it again.”

As the race died down, Chris Fraser, a navy officer from CFB Esquimalt, came running around the final corner. He ran the full marathon with naval combat dress, including a respirator, air tanks, and support harness.

Not only did he raise money for the Esquimalt Family Resource Centre (MFRC), but he attempted to set a new Guinness World Record (Fastest Runner Wearing a Firefighter’s Uniform and Breathing Apparatus). He clocks in at 5:55:06 with the extra 30 pounds of gear.

“I couldn’t be happier to have finished this, but on the other side of my mind, I never want to do this again,” jokes Fraser. His navy uniform is soaked with sweat and part of his shirt is ripped from the breathing apparatus rubbing on his back.

“Once I hit halfway, I totally ran out of gas. The only thing that kept me going was knowing everyone that was supporting me and the fact I was doing this for the MFRC. It doesn’t matter whether I get the Guinness World Record, but it’d sure be nice.”

Now, he just has to wait until the Guinness officials respond to his submission.

“From our wheelchair athletes to our marathon winners, it’s been an amazing day,” says Jonathan Foweraker, president of the Victoria Marathon Society.

He says the society will consider making adjustments to the course, specifically around Oak Bay for next year.

“We’re looking forward to another 40 years. This run is about much more than the individuals, it’s about the community as a whole. It’s only going to get better from here.”

