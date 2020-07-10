Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say the driver of a vehicle that crashed off the side of West Saanich Road obtained only minor injuries. (Courtesy of Jay Ranson)

PHOTOS: Vehicle crashes down North Saanich embankment, onto Patricia Bay shore

Driver had only minor injuries, police say

A single-car crash on West Saanich Road Thursday afternoon left one driver on the shores of Patricia Bay.

According to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, police were called to a single-vehicle crash off the southbound lane of West Saanich Road near Tapping Road.

The vehicle had gone off the roadway, over an embankment and the walking path below, coming to a rest on the rocky shore of Patricia Bay.

The driver had only minor injuries, but officers noted all of the vehicle’s airbags had been deployed.

“[RCMP] are speaking with witnesses who observed the crash to determine what the cause of the collision was, and if carriages are appropriate.”

READ ALSO: No serious injuries reported in three-vehicle-crash on Pat Bay

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responded to a crash off West Saanich Road and onto the shore of Patricia Bay Thursday afternoon. Police say the driver had only minor injuries. (Courtesy of Jay Ranson)

editor@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashPeninsulaSaanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watchdog reviewing Victoria police-involved crash
Next story
Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

Just Posted

Architect plans to revitalize Victoria ‘gateways,’ including Wellburns building

Wood-construction apartments planned for Scott, Wellburn’s buildings

Police watchdog reviewing Victoria police-involved crash

VicPD officer collided with another car in downtown intersection

PHOTOS: Vehicle crashes down North Saanich embankment, onto Patricia Bay shore

Driver had only minor injuries, police say

Arrest made after hydraulic rescue pump stolen from temporary Saanich fire hall

VicPD K-9 unit called in to help locate suspect, stolen equipment

CRD explores option to use Oak Bay Lodge for people who are homeless

Motion asks staff to work with BC Housing, Island Health on possibilities

Horgan says B.C. restart making gains as more people come out of their homes

B.C. announced the easing of more restrictions on businesses, recreation and travel last month

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Would you get a vaccine for COVID-19 when it is available?

With the number of positive COVID-19 tests skyrocketing across much of the… Continue reading

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

Conservatives say police should be called into investigate WE charity scandal

Trudeau is already under investigation by the ethics commissioner for potential conflict of interest

Amber Alert continues for missing Quebec girls, 6 and 11, and their father

Police issued the alert for Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, 6, from Levis, Que.

Most Read