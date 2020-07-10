PHOTOS: Vehicle crashes down North Saanich embankment, onto Patricia Bay shore

A single-car crash on West Saanich Road Thursday afternoon left one driver on the shores of Patricia Bay.
According to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, police were called to a single-vehicle crash off the southbound lane of West Saanich Road near Tapping Road.
The vehicle had gone off the roadway, over an embankment and the walking path below, coming to a rest on the rocky shore of Patricia Bay.
The driver had only minor injuries, but officers noted all of the vehicle’s airbags had been deployed.
“[RCMP] are speaking with witnesses who observed the crash to determine what the cause of the collision was, and if carriages are appropriate.”
|Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responded to a crash off West Saanich Road and onto the shore of Patricia Bay Thursday afternoon. Police say the driver had only minor injuries. (Courtesy of Jay Ranson)
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.