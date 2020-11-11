PHOTOS: Victoria residents pay their respects

Victoria residents pin poppies and flowers to the fence surrounding the Victoria cenotaph on Remembrance Day 2020. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) Victoria residents pin poppies and flowers to the fence surrounding the Victoria cenotaph on Remembrance Day 2020. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) Victoria residents pin poppies and flowers to the fence surrounding the Victoria cenotaph on Remembrance Day 2020. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) Victoria residents pin poppies and flowers to the fence surrounding the Victoria cenotaph on Remembrance Day 2020. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) A passerby pins a poppy to the fence surrounding the Victoria cenotaph on Remembrance Day. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

With the downtown Victoria cenotaph under construction, residents paid their Remembrance Day respects by pinning poppies and fixing flowers to the area’s surrounding fence.

Passersby stopped to take photos, add their flowers to the growing collection and pause for moments of reflection. Due to the pandemic, this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies were all held online and it’s been up to people to individually decide how to mark the day.

