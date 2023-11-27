Plane causes stir circling Fraser Valley just waiting for fog to clear

WestJet says flight made a stop in Vancouver while waiting for situation to improve

A WestJet flight from Calgary to Nanaimo caused a bit of a stir around the Fraser Valley Sunday afternoon.

The plane was seen circling the area for about an hour, making several passes over Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

But WestJet said there was never any concern for anyone on board. The flight was simply delayed from landing due to extensive fog in Nanaimo. WestJet flight 3367 held off landing by going into a holding pattern for about an hour, a WestJet media relations officer said.

“After the extensive weather hold the flight has diverted to Vancouver,” WestJet told Black Press Media. “Shortly after the decision was made to divert to Vancouver the weather in Nanaimo improved slightly, however not enough to land. If the weather continues to improve the flight will refuel in Vancouver and attempt Nanaimo again with a diversion to Calgary as an alternate option.”

The repeated passes over the region caused oval trails that gathered attention from plenty of residents from the ground.

