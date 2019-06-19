Plans for Colwood’s Royal Beach property moving forward

Plans for a waterfront development called Royal Beach in Colwood are moving forward.

Seacliff Properties owns Royal Beach. It takes up 1.4 kilometres of shoreline and is nestled into the larger Royal Bay community which is separately owned by Gablecraft Homes.

Recently, Seacliff submitted an amendment to Colwood’s Official Community Plan in order to remain consistent with what the City of Colwood envisions for the area. Colwood updated the Official Community Plan this past September.

At the same time, Gablecraft Homes is taking steps towards rezoning the Royal Bay lands west of Metchosin Road.

In late 2017, Seacliff Properties purchased Royal Beach, which is 134 acres in size.

“Royal Beach is a spectacular property with a huge amount of potential,” said Georgia Desjardins, asset manager at Seacliff Properties. “The property presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a vibrant new seaside community providing a diverse range of housing options and a variety of non-residential space.”

Seacliff has worked with design and planning professionals and the City of Colwood since acquiring the property. After hearing feedback from the public, the company will be holding an open house on June 25 for the public to learn more about the development.

Niall Paltiel, who works for Keycorp Planning Ltd., a company representing Seacliff, said Seacliff is applying for a total of 2,850 units that would be single-family residential and row houses on the two ends of the property. The centre of the property would have more of a village feel with mixed-use and apartment dwellings.

Paltiel noted these plans are still up for City approval.

A City of Colwood report also says that while Royal Beach is under separate ownership from Royal Bay, “the objective is that development of this site will be integrated into the overall development objectives of Royal Bay.”

The City said overall consideration of shared aspects like transportation planning, traffic impacts, stormwater systems and trail connections will be ensured.

Both applications are expected to go to Colwood council in the fall.

The Royal Beach open house will take place on Tuesday, June 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Royal Bay Secondary School. Attendees will be able to learn about housing, services and amenities being proposed and will be able to provide input and feedback.

