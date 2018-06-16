Plastic bag ban guidelines unclear, local businesses say

Misa Funahashi (left) and Yuki Uno show off their bag options as Sakura Sushi, Grocery and Japanese Restaurant prepares for the plastic bag ban. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Starting July 1 Victorian businesses can no longer give their customers plastic bags as part of the City’s new Checkout Bag Regulation Bylaw.

The bylaw states that businesses cannot give or sell plastic bags, and that large paper or reusable bags can be sold to a customer for a minimum of 15 cents for paper, and $1 for reusable bags, with sales going towards each businesses’ bag budget.

Some plastic bags will still be permitted, including those for bulk grocery items, wrapping meat, and protecting dry-cleaned clothing or newspapers left at peoples’ homes.

However, many businesses feel like the rest of the details have been a bit vague, leaving local shops with mixed feelings about the plastic-free transition.

“I get that environmental-wise we’ve got to make a change because plastic has become an issue,” said Cherry Bomb Toys owner B. Woodward. “But with us because we have such small things, we have little packing bags… So where’s the line? Should I go, ‘here’s a handful of Lego, see you later’ ?”

Woodward said the guidelines between what is considered packaging and what is a carry out bag is very unclear, and that fines up to $10,000 for corporations caught giving away plastic seems excessive.

“We’re all for helping the environment, 100%, but we still have to do business,” he added.

Janice Lyle, co-owner of Lyle’s Place, had similar thoughts.

“There’s way too much plastic being used but sometimes it is necessary,” Lyle said. “People do need plastic to protect their items, especially if it’s a collectible and they don’t want to go out in the rain or use a paper bag where it could soak through.”

She noted that businesses have not been given clear direction for specific-use bags.

“There are bags designed for the records that aren’t carry out bags… But that’s a grey area we’re not too sure about that,” Lyle said. “It’s pretty loose so we don’t know yet.”

Janice Lyle, co-owner of Lyle’s Place, says some of their products are valuable and vulnerable in wet conditions, which makes her worried about the plastic bag ban. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Other businesses have been ready for months.

“We’re not carrying them, no bags at all we’re not gonna carry any replacements. You’re stuck without a bag… so bring one!” said Jack Pinder, co-owner of the Interactivity Board Game Cafe, adding that they hadn’t ordered any bags since February. “It’s kind of late, in my opinion, we should have done it a few years ago.”

Morgan Honda, owner of Sakura Sushi, Grocery and Japanese restaurant said that despite his business using a lot of plastic bags for take-out orders, they are ready for the switch and will offer reusable bags for patrons to purchase.

“I think people are more responsible than they’re given credit for, they know how to deal with their own bags,” Honda said. “In Victoria we’re fairly knowledgeable, and as far as my business goes, we’re ready.”

For more information about the new bylaw, you can head to the City of Victoria’s website.

