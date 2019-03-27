The Central Saanich Police Department is looking for witnesses and information after a suspicious man followed a woman around Centennial Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police appeal for public’s help after suspicious man follows woman around Centennial Park trails

Police seeking witnesses or anyone with a dash cam in the area on March 21

The Central Saanich Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious man who was seen walking the Centennial Park trails in Central Saanich last week.

Between 11 a.m. and noon on March 21, a woman was followed by a suspicious man on the rear trails of Centennial Park.

The suspicious man is described as Caucasian, in his 20s to 30s, standing between 5-10 and 6-1. The man was clean shaven and of an athletic build. He was wearing a light coloured hat, large framed sunglasses, a light grey hoodie and cargo shorts.

ALSO READ: Victim of cyber attack speaks out, highlights Sidney generosity

ALSO READ: Police appeal for witnesses in Central Saanich break and enter

He was last seen standing near the lacrosse box in the park.

Police are seeking the assistance of anyone who may have been in the vicinity and witnessed the incident or suspect or anyone with a vehicle dash-cam in the area, to contact police. The investigation and inquiries are ongoing.

If you have information about this incident, the police ask you to please call the Central Saanich Police at 250-652-4441, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Security camera thief on Vancouver Island takes accidental selfies

Just Posted

Esquimalt considers different ways to spend $17-million amenity fund

The Township received the sum from the CRD for housing the region’s wastewater treatment plant

Victoria leading the country for highest increase in debt-to-income rate

A 240 per cent jump was recorded from 1999 to 2016

Expect delays on Esquimalt Road for the next 48 hours

Wastewater treatment project expected to cause delays during morning and afternoon commutes

High of 13 C expected for Wednesday

Plus your weekend forecast

How to calculate your hat size, according to Neil deGrasse Tyson

The mathematical way

Trump takes victory lap; Dems still seek full Mueller report

Trump urged Republicans to figure out a way to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health care law

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most B.C. residents ‘concerned’ about recent measles outbreaks: poll

23 per cent of British Columbians doubt the need for vaccines

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

The children range in age from six to 17.

Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

It’s an improvement from 2011, when the U.S. outpaced Canada in eight out of 10 industries

Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January

Most Read