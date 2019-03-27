Police appeal for public’s help after suspicious man follows woman around Centennial Park trails

Police seeking witnesses or anyone with a dash cam in the area on March 21

The Central Saanich Police Department is looking for witnesses and information after a suspicious man followed a woman around Centennial Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Central Saanich Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious man who was seen walking the Centennial Park trails in Central Saanich last week.

Between 11 a.m. and noon on March 21, a woman was followed by a suspicious man on the rear trails of Centennial Park.

The suspicious man is described as Caucasian, in his 20s to 30s, standing between 5-10 and 6-1. The man was clean shaven and of an athletic build. He was wearing a light coloured hat, large framed sunglasses, a light grey hoodie and cargo shorts.

He was last seen standing near the lacrosse box in the park.

Police are seeking the assistance of anyone who may have been in the vicinity and witnessed the incident or suspect or anyone with a vehicle dash-cam in the area, to contact police. The investigation and inquiries are ongoing.

If you have information about this incident, the police ask you to please call the Central Saanich Police at 250-652-4441, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).



