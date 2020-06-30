Police arrest Saanich man allegedly importing conducted energy weapons through the mail

Randy Smith, 46, in custody after police search his car and residence

Saanich police arrested a 46-year-old man after finding weapons, drugs and drug trafficking items in his home and car. (Courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

A Saanich man has been arrested after allegedly importing prohibited conducted energy weapons through the mail.

Saanich police arrested Randy Smith, 46, after a search of his car and residence yielded the weapons, drugs with an estimated street value of $10,000 and items “consistent with drug trafficking.” Police also found a crossbow, brass knuckles, batons, a medieval mace and other illegal conducted energy weapons.

In May, Saanich police started an investigation into prohibited devices being imported into Canada. They believed the conducted energy weapons were purchased online and exported from China. Several of the weapons were intercepted in the mail and turned over to the department for investigation.

Police say Smith has a history of drug trafficking and possession charges as well as several weapon-related offences.

Smith was held in custody on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of weapons contrary to a prohibition.

Saanich Police Department