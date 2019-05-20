Police called to reports of woman naked, intoxicated at Swartz Bay ferry terminal

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP confirm disturbance

The long weekend is coming to a close but the ferry terminal is still dealing with mayhem – including one woman who was reportedly naked and intoxicated inside her vehicle on the Coastal Celebration at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP confirmed they had officers at the ferry terminal dealing with a female who was creating a disturbance on a ferry. BC Ambulance is examining the woman.

It is unclear if the incident is causing delays for other ferry users at this time.

The incident remains under police investigation.

