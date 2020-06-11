Crews are working to complete the McKenzie Interchange construction by the summer of 2020 and some paving work will take place overnight. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Police caution drivers as night paving starts on McKenzie interchange in Saanich

Police monitor speed zone, ministry warns of traffic pattern changes

With pattern changes and night work ahead, Saanich Police Department reminds drivers to abide by construction zone speed limits at the McKenzie Interchange project.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says, weather permitting, paving would be completed with overnight work in the next few weeks at the $96-million interchange project.

As work is ongoing in multiple locations throughout the site – namely the northbound merge lanes off McKenzie Avenue, the McKenzie Avenue loop exit off the highway and the project’s drainage system – the ministry asks drivers to be on the lookout for traffic pattern changes.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian, cycling overpass now open at McKenzie Interchange

Travel lanes on the McKenzie Avenue/Admirals Road corridor and the on- and off-ramps to the highway “may be reconfigured to accommodate construction activity,” according to a ministry statement. Motorists can check DriveBC for updated traffic alerts.

Construction zone speed limits are in effect 24/7 throughout the project site as crews are present at the site at all hours of the day, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer. He added that officers are continually enforcing the construction zone speed limits in an effort to ensure the safety of roadside workers.

READ ALSO: McKenzie Interchange project on track to finish this summer

Police also remind drivers that GPS and satellite navigation won’t be helpful in the area due to the traffic reconfigurations.

The McKenzie Interchange project is expected to take on its final traffic configuration this summer when the two-lane northbound merge and the McKenzie Avenue loop exit are complete.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

District of SaanichTransCanada

