Saanich police officers Const. Curtis Craig (left) and Const. Chelsea Cofield caught several drivers ignoring school zone speed limits outside Glanford Middle School on June 1. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Police enforce school zone speed limits as Greater Victoria students return to class

Saanich police on the lookout for speeders outside Glanford Middle School

As schools across B.C. reopen their doors to students, Saanich police are reminding residents that school zone speed limits are back in effect.

As of June 1, many students will once again be attending classes in person and, in an effort to remind drivers to watch their speed, traffic safety officers with the Saanich Police Department were set up with speed-readers outside Glanford Middle School on Monday morning.

Constables Chelsea Cofield and Curtis Craig stood outside the school monitoring drivers’ speeds for about an hour and issued several speeding tickets in that time, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

Many of the drivers who received tickets told police that they were unaware that school zone speed limits were back in effect, but Anastasiades said this isn’t a valid excuse.

Between countless reminders from police and media coverage, the public should have known schools were reopening on June 1 – “it even coincides with being on a Monday,” he said.

READ ALSO: Saanich police see spike in excessive speeding compared to previous years

Drivers are expected to reduce their speed to 30 km/h when passing through school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and keep an eye out for children on the roadway, Anastasiades said.

Motorists should also be familiar with where school zones are and “follow the rules of the road,” he said.

Anastasiades added that the 30 km/h limit is set for a reason; this speed limit reduces the risk of serious injuries that could be caused by a collision.

Those caught speeding in school zones receive heftier tickets than they would on regular stretches of road because, like construction zones, it’s a region where people are on the street, Anastasiades explained. Drivers caught going up to 20 km/h over the limit receive a $196 ticket and those going 21 to 40 km/h over the limit are slapped with a $283 ticket, he said.

For the month of June, Saanich residents can expect to see police out enforcing school zone speed limits to keep students safe.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police DepartmentSchoolsspeed limits

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Saanich police officers Const. Curtis Craig (right) and Const. Chelsea Cofield caught several drivers ignoring school zone speed limits outside Glanford Middle School on June 1. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days
Next story
Killing of Discovery Island wolf was legal, says BC Conservation Service

Just Posted

Killing of Discovery Island wolf was legal, says BC Conservation Service

Takaya was shot and killed by hunters on March 24

Police enforce school zone speed limits as Greater Victoria students return to class

Saanich police on the lookout for speeders outside Glanford Middle School

Anti-racism rally takes to the streets of downtown Victoria

Vigil for George Floyd planned at B.C. Legislature for 7 p.m.

PHOTOS: Greater Victoria School District reports 50 per cent of students back in class

Students are on a rotational schedule alternating two days a week

Hearing ahead for blind community’s B.C. Human Rights Tribunal case against Victoria bus stops

The Canadian Federation of the Blind says bike lanes can be dangerous

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

COVID-19 birthday drive-by celebrations snuffed out in Island community

Bylaw officer visit with threats of a fine mean parade trucks taken off the road

Vancouver Island Regional Libraries to offer ‘takeout’ style services

VIRL will offer the service on a branch-by-branch basis

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

B.C. Hockey League prepping for 2020-21

League reviewing different scenarios and start times in compliance with provincial regulations

Duncan’s Queen Margaret’s School pioneers thermal imaging in school reopening

Private school is first in B.C. to use new tech post-COVID-19

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Most Read